Joe Hendry Inadvertently Helps Darkstate Retain WWE NXT Tag Titles

TNA's Joe Hendry came to the aid of Hank and Tank once again on "WWE NXT," but even after he burst through the wall underneath the lookout point in the WWE Performance Center, after Cutler James accidentally said his name, he couldn't help them regain the NXT Tag Team Championships. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger got their Heatwave rematch in an attempt to take the gold back from Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin, but it was Lennox to get the roll-up victory following Hendry's appearance.

With James and Saquon Sugars at ringside, Griffin started off for Darkstate and was hit by Hank and Tank's double team move almost immediately. This led to a brawl between the two teams, with all four men in the ring. Hank and Tank hit a pair of suicide dives to their opponents, and the match was back to one-on-one action after a commercial break.

Hank took out both Lennox and Griffin and got Lennox up on the ropes. He hit a suplex and Tank followed it up with a Swanton from the top rope. Lennox was able to kick out. The former champions went for their double team move once again, but Shugars distracted the referee. That's when Hendry broke through the wall and chased James around the ring. Lennox was able to reverse Hank's pin attempt into a fall of his own for the victory.