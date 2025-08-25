Darkstate Win WWE NXT Tag Titles At Heatwave

DarkState dethroned Hank and Tank to become the NXT Tag Team Champions at Heatwave.

Hank and Tank were making their sixth title defense since dethroning FrAxiom 128 days ago at Stand & Deliver, and were doing so against one half of the DarkState stable comprised of Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin that has remained undefeated on "WWE NXT" programming. It would be the pair of Griffin and Lennox officially competing for the titles in the match, though James and Shugars remained at ringside to provide interference as and when they were needed.

The champions were at times locked in a two vs. four battle, forced to contend with the other members of DarkState on the outside, especially when the referee's back was turned. But they gave as good as they got, delivering dives and slams from the ring to take out the different members at ringside.

🤯 NEW CHAMPS 🤯 DarkState is atop the NXT Tag Team Division! pic.twitter.com/s7ZEhEYAuo — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2025

James ultimately provided the game-winning interference, grabbing Tank's leg and sending him crotch-first into the ring post while Shugars looked to get involved on the other side of the ring, allowing for Lennox to deliver a shoulder tackle and make the tag to Griffin. They then set up for the Doomsday Device, with Lennox delivering the flying lariat for Griffin to secure the winning pinfall and the titles.