Darkstate Has Major Obstacle Ahead Of WWE NXT Tag Title Shot At Heatwave

Hank and Tank will be defending their NXT Tag Team Championship against DarkState at Heatwave.

Hank and Tank retained their titles earlier on Tuesday's "WWE NXT" over Chase U's Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors, not having long to celebrate their win as DarkState emerged to take them out. They admitted in a vignette shown later on that it was them who had attacked Hank and Tank during last week's show, and that they were coming for the tag titles.

The faction, comprised of Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James, later emerged to attack NXT Champion Oba Femi, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Moose as they were gathered in the ring, only for them to be quickly repelled from the ring and escorted away by security.

Femi, Evans, Williams, and Moose appeared in a subsequent backstage segment with General Manager Ava, with her determining that they will face the faction in a four-on-four tag team match during next week's "NXT." Hank and Tank then burst into the office, calling for their own revenge against DarkState, to which Ava obliged by announcing two members of the group will challenge them for the tag titles on August 24.