Hank And Tank Retain WWE NXT Tag Titles Against Chase U's Latest Iteration

Hank and Tank retained their NXT Tag Team Championship over the new Chase U pairing of Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors during "WWE NXT."

Dixon and Connors brought Andre Chase back from his hiatus after the original Chase U was disbanded, serving as his new students while he has played the role of reluctant mentor. In a bid to impress their teacher and bring some gold back to their stable, Dixon and Connors were tasked with challenging Hank and Tank in their fifth title defense in 109 days, a task that even Chase admitted could be too steep for them.

That turned out to be the case, with Dixon ultimately planted with the champions' double team finisher to secure the winning pinfall. The champions didn't have long to celebrate their victory either, though, with the lights going out as DarkState emerged. The quad of Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Dion Lennox took out Ledger with a group powerbomb, following up with a legdrop in unison to close the segment standing tall.

They later appeared in a backstage segment to address their attack, telling Hank and Tank that it was them who had attacked them last week as well, and making it clear they were coming for the NXT Tag titles.

DarkState has made a name for themselves attacking different members of the "NXT" roster since debuting at Vengeance Day in February, attacking the likes of Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Tony D'Angelo. They last wrestled together in defeat to Matt Cardona and The System at TNA Slammiversary.