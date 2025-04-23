Andre Chase On WWE NXT: 'We're F***ing Back'

Class is back in session.

Chase U has had a rocky history, but after the November 19, 2024 episode of "WWE NXT," the collegiate-themed faction was forced to disband thanks to treacherous former student Ridge Holland. Ever since then, Duke Hudson has been released from WWE, Riley Osborne has been relegated to appearances on "Evolve" and live shows, Thea Hail has only recently returned to "NXT" programming as a reinvented version of herself, and Chase U founder Andre Chase has been depressed. Things, however, seemed to turn right in Chase U's favor on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," where Chase was featured in a video package to say, after 154 days of academic break, that Chase U is "f***ing back."

Chase's video package began with the depressed ex-professor wandering the halls, suitcase in hand. The former tag team champion entered a room and nervously turned on the lights to reveal what looked to be a university lecture hall. With shaky hands, Chase set down a briefcase on a wooden table, his fingers gingerly opening the black box's latches. Chase lifted a bright red sweatshirt, and the camera cut to Chase's view of Chase U's iconic university merchandise. A bright smile crossed the ex-professor's face as he loudly proclaimed the university's revival. A brief announcement officiating the return of Chase U followed.

Seeing as how Hudson has been released from WWE and Hail is a solo competitor, one can assume that an all-new line-up of willing students will be featured in Chase U's second revival. There is no word on whether Osborne will return to main "NXT" programming following Chase's announcement. As of writing, no further information regarding Chase U's return — including a return date, a list of possible students, or why WWE decided to revive the faction — have been made available.