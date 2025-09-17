Interpromotional Title For Title Match Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

Continuing the blend of past and present, Grayson Waller returned to "WWE NXT" Homecoming tonight to host a special edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect," with NXT Champion Oba Femi and Ricky Saints as his special guests. It was a surprise appearance from Trick Williams, however, that added some extra spice.

Following Saints and Femi's exchanging of words, Williams emerged on the entrance ramp and claimed that Femi is still carrying something that belonged to Williams — the NXT Championship. Williams then asserted that Saints is only in "NXT" due to him and Femi making the brand hot again. Before Williams could further elaborate, Waller chimed in with a Winner Takes All match suggestion that would pit Femi against Williams, the latter of whom currently holds the TNA World Championship. Both Femi and Williams agreed to the stipulation, prompting WWE officials to make it official for next week's episode of "NXT."

Whoever emerges victorious between Femi and Williams will go on to defend both the NXT and TNA World Championships against Ricky Saints at "NXT" No Mercy, which is set to emanate from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on September 27.

Williams claimed the TNA Championship by defeating Joe Hendry at "NXT" Battleground. Meanwhile, Femi has reigned as the NXT Champion since January, when he bested Williams and Eddy Thorpe at "NXT" New Year's Evil.

Teases of an imminent TNA invasion were evident throughout social media during "NXT" Homecoming, with talents such as Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali, Matt Hardy, and even TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella calling out the "NXT" brand for "disrespecting" TNA amidst their partnership. As of now, it is unclear if an invasion angle might actually materialize next week or some other time.