Ricky Saints Earns WWE NXT Title Match

Ricky Saints is the new number one contender to Oba Femi's NXT Championship after defeating Josh Briggs on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. Saints opened the show by calling out Femi, but Briggs came out instead, and "NXT" General Manager Ava set up the match, as she said no one has heard from Je'Von Evans, Femi's Heatwave opponent who the champion beat in a controversial call on Sunday. Saints is set to get his match at No Mercy on September 27.

Briggs immediately took it to Saints to start off the match, getting him into the corner after throwing him around. Saints attempted to get his bigger opponent off his feet, and at one point, drug him out of the ring. Briggs took out Saints with a huge cross body off the ropes, but Saints kicked out. He went for it again, but Saints was able to dodge the move. Saints also countered a choke slam with a step-up enzuiguri, followed by a spear, but missed the elbow drop off the top. Briggs connected with a chokeslam, but Saints kicked out. Saints hit a tornado DDT and pinned Briggs for the victory.

In their confrontation after the match, Femi and Saints were confronted by new NXT Tag Team Champions Darkstate. The pair set aside their differences to take on the faction in a brief brawl with the help of the former champions, Hank & Tank.