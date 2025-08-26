WWE NXT Live Coverage 8/26: Blake Monroe Vs. Kelani Jordan, Lexis King In A Blindfold Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of "NXT" coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

At Heatwave, Blake Monroe defeated Jordynne Grace. Tonight, Monroe will take on Kelani Jordan. Jordan came up short in the triple threat match to become the Number One contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Number One contender, Lola Vice will team up with Women's North American Champion, Sol Ruca and Speed Champion, ZARIA against Fatal Influence. Women's Champion Jacy Jayne lost the TNA Knockouts Championship on Sunday.

In tag team action, The Culling's Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley will face Wren Sinclair and a mystery partner.

Lexis King challenged Myles Borne to a Blindfold match.