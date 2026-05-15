Santino Marella Announces Indi Hartwell Has Signed A Contract Extension With TNA

TNA Wrestling has been making headlines as of late for poor ratings and choices such as pulling talent from matches that were already announced, but they unveiled some positive news during last night's episode of "TNA Impact". A returning Santino Marella praised new Knockouts Champion, Léi Ying Lee, and also announced that Indi Hartwell has re-signed with the company.

Hartwell signed with TNA in April 2025 after showing up at Rebellion. While she hasn't won a title since being with the promotion, she was the number-one contender for the Knockouts title last fall. She also had a very well received dog collar match with Dani Luna to end their feud. Outside of TNA, she held Women's Championships for House of Glory, Reality of Wrestling, and Awesome Championship Wrestling.

More recently, Hartwell appeared in an Instagram video with Dexter Lumis. Hartwell helped him with a makeover following his release from WWE. Lumis recently departed WWE, while Hartwell (his former TV wife) was released in November 2024.

Elsewhere on "Impact," Cedric Alexander dethroned Leon Slater as X-Division Champion, denying Slater the chance to make history as the longest reigning X-Division champion in history. Eric Young also became the number-one contender for the TNA World Championship after winning a battle royal, but before that, Steve Maclin will face Mike Santana for the title on next week's show.