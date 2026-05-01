Dexter Lumis Shows Off Transformation In Post-WWE Release Video Featuring TNA Star

One week ago, WWE released 23 Superstars between the main roster and developmental in its annual post-WrestleMania cuts. Some of the talent didn't have their contracts renewed while others were released from their contracts. Five of those talents were every member of the Wyatt Sicks.

Six days after being released for the second time, Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) posted a video on his Instagram. The video opens with Lumis lifting his head and looking into a mirror before taking his braids down. His former TV wife, Indi Hartwell walks up behind him with a razor in one hand and clasping his shoulder with the other as she tells him, "it's time." Kavinsky's "Nightcall" plays while Hartwell cuts each braid and shaves Lumis' beard. Lumis finishes shaving his beard before looking into the camera when the screen goes black and 07.24.26 in white font appears before the video ends. That is the date that Lumis will become a free agent.

In 2021, Lumis joined The Way, a stable with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Hartwell. They were married on an episode of "NXT" in September 2021. The first words Lumis ever spoke on TV were when he answered, "I do" during the ceremony. Lumis was originally released in April 2022 before returning the following August. He spent time in NXT before being called up to the main roster in 2024 as part of the Wyatt Sicks.

Fellow Wyatt Sicks member and former tag team partner, Joe Gacy, also posted a teaser video yesterday with the same date of 07.24.26.