TNA Impact 5/14/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Tonight, TNA presented fans with a live episode of "Impact," including two title matches and several updates regarding future title matches. The main event saw Leon Slater lose his X-Division Championship on the day he tied the record for the longest reign, with Cedric Alexander of The System taking over as the new champ. You'll also find us discussing the opening battle royal, the latest update to the Rosemary/Allie saga, and much more.
Take a look at our 5/14/2026 "TNA Impact" results for a more detailed description of tonight's events, or continue reading to learn what we thought of the show. Overall, this edition of "Impact" fell fairly flat with our crew, but we were able to come up with just as much to love as to hate, as is our duty.
Hated: An overwhelming & under-timed battle royal
I understand that "TNA Impact" was live tonight with a two-hour time limit. However, 16 men competing in a five-minute battle royal, especially one to determine the number one contender to the TNA World Championship, is absurd.
The eliminations came so fast and so frequently that I found myself overwhelmed and unable to invest in the action or mini-stories occurring in between them. The faceoff between Mustafa Saed and Special Agent Zero? An unexpected but intriguing sight. Unfortunately, it ended in a matter of seconds, with both Zero being dumped out of the ring right after Saed.
Jason Hotch saving himself by landing on the steel steps sounded like a fun spot as well. Unfortunately, we weren't able to actually see the save as the camera focused on the elimination of Brian Myers, which happened at the same moment.
Young and Elijah traded chops on the apron all while each trying to hang on to the top rope. A boot to the face then momentarily stunned Young, though he quickly recovered to deliver the low blow that finally sent Elijah crashing to the floor. Considering this encounter contained the final two competitors in the battle royal, I imagined this encounter would produce something with more substance. Instead, it ended with an anticlimactic low blow, and to make matters worse, news later emerged that Young won't even be Mike Santana's next world title challenger.
Written by Ella Jay
Love: Indi Hartwell re-signs with TNA
Following the recent departures of Killer Kelly, The IInspiration, and Dani Luna, it's quite refreshing to hear that Indi Hartwell has re-signed with TNA Wrestling.
I've said it before, but I truly believe Hartwell has the potential to be TNA Knockouts World Champion. In recent months, she's made it clear that she believes in that potential as well.
Since debuting for TNA just over a year ago, it's evident that Hartwell's confidence has improved, not just in the way she walks, but also in the way she talks. Her promos have gotten better and better in each outing, and with more reps, she could possibly have the audience eating out of the palm of her hand (not literally).
For now, though, I hope to see TNA capitalize on Hartwell's extended stay by keeping her on television (no more silly suspensions!) and actually inserting into the TNA Knockouts Championship picture, which she's been out of since October 2025.
The Knockouts division has a myriad of promising talents. It's just up to TNA to utilize them properly, or at the very least, give them a chance to prove themselves.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: What was up with the celebrity involvement?
If you haven't been living under a rock, you probably know that the usage of non-wrestling celebrities has become a topic as hot as a fever. It continued during tonight's show, and what was the point?
I'm talking specifically the non-physical contact segment between Keith Jardine and Mr. Elegance. I enjoyed seeing Mr. Elegance twice in one night. He's funny and entertaining. However, what two beefy guys would only throw verbal jabs, yet walk away before finishing the job physically? Especially since they said Jardine is a retired MMA fighter. It. Doesn't. Make. Sense.
Now, weeks ago, I didn't mind seeing the stars of "Mama June: From Not To Hot" in the crowd. I was disappointed that Honey Boo Boo, nor her mom June, told any of the wrestlers, "Work it, smooches." But they got involved in a segment with the Elegance Brand. And while it won't go down as a must-see moment, it was funny. What Mr. Elegance and Jardine had tonight, not so much.
Mr. Carlos Silva, sir. Please, focus on the vastly talented roster you have. Don't put your attention elsewhere that isn't within the squared circle. Thanks!
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: The Undead Realm brings some life back to this show
Having watched a lot of "TNA Impact" since the beginning of this year, it's been a struggle to find areas of the show to connect with. However, the one storyline that I've found to be consistently good week in and week out is the ongoing one featuring Allie, Rosemary, Mara Sadè, The Diamond Collective, and The Undead Realm for how different and unique it is. Tonight was no different.
I thoroughly disliked much of what happened on this episode of "Impact", but the one part of the show that doesn't apply to it is the tag team match pitting Allie and Rosemary against Victoria Crawford. I enjoyed seeing all four women get the chance to do their thing in the ring, as they aren't always given a ton of television time to wrestle. I also found myself engaged throughout the entire contest, and liked that Sadè and Tessa Blanchard got involved without having the match end in a disqualification or anything like that. It was fun and stood out as a great thing on an otherwise bad show.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Leon Slater falls short
Picture any monumental moment one has strived years to achieve. Then imagine watching as that opportunity slips through their fingers. It's hard to witness. So many hearts dropped watching Leon Slater lose tonight. And while we should have expected it, I still hated how the ball was dropped on something that would've been so historic and talked about for years to come.
While the match was explosively awesome to watch, it still stung to see Slater not get his flowers and become the single longest-reigning X-Division Champion in TNA history. But you know what? Slater remains a champion to many of us watching live in California and watching from home. You have to ask yourself: Can Cedric Alexander do something more remarkable in his reign than Slater could? Perhaps. But time will tell on that one.
One thing that couldn't be taken away from Slater tonight, is that this Brit will still go down in the history books as the youngest to ever capture the X-Division title in company history, at just 20 years old (the age he was at the time when he won it at Slammiversary last July). Now that his reign is over, where does Slater go from here? Does he stay in TNA or venture off towards the company's co-partner in WWE? If he goes to the WWE, they'd be extremely lucky to have him there on a full-time basis. He will make history wherever he goes.
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: An episode with plenty of developments
Most Thursday nights, "Impact" doesn't give us a whole lot to write about outside of our results page. Debuts are few and far between, and it typically just doesn't have a whole lot going on apart from run of the mill pro wrestling. That was a little bit different tonight, and it was absolutely a welcome departure.
Tonight saw Leon Slater's long-running X-Division Championship run come to an end at the hands of Cedric Alexander, and that was followed up by the debut of former WWE star Fabian Aichner (AKA Giovanni Vinci, formerly of Imperium). Prior to that, two world title matches were announced, with another strongly teased on the Knockouts front. While the episode was far from perfect, I would encourage TNA to keep up the increased pacing, as far as actual notable events go.
Written by Nick Miller