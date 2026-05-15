TNA Impact 5/14/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I understand that "TNA Impact" was live tonight with a two-hour time limit. However, 16 men competing in a five-minute battle royal, especially one to determine the number one contender to the TNA World Championship, is absurd.

The eliminations came so fast and so frequently that I found myself overwhelmed and unable to invest in the action or mini-stories occurring in between them. The faceoff between Mustafa Saed and Special Agent Zero? An unexpected but intriguing sight. Unfortunately, it ended in a matter of seconds, with both Zero being dumped out of the ring right after Saed.

Jason Hotch saving himself by landing on the steel steps sounded like a fun spot as well. Unfortunately, we weren't able to actually see the save as the camera focused on the elimination of Brian Myers, which happened at the same moment.

Young and Elijah traded chops on the apron all while each trying to hang on to the top rope. A boot to the face then momentarily stunned Young, though he quickly recovered to deliver the low blow that finally sent Elijah crashing to the floor. Considering this encounter contained the final two competitors in the battle royal, I imagined this encounter would produce something with more substance. Instead, it ended with an anticlimactic low blow, and to make matters worse, news later emerged that Young won't even be Mike Santana's next world title challenger.

Written by Ella Jay