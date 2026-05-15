Backstage Details & Speculation Regarding AAA TripleMania 2026

Equivalent to WWE's annual springtime event of WrestleMania, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is preparing to make history with its first-ever two-night Triplemanía event this fall. Under the WWE banner for the second time since its acquisition last April, the king of shows will be held on Friday, September 11, and Sunday, September 13. And according to "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select," some backstage plans have been revealed on where night one of this highly anticipated event will take place from this year.

Based on sources close to Fightful Select, it appears there's "heavy speculation" backstage that night one of Triplemania 34 will be held in the United States. As of this writing, there was no specification on where exactly it will be held from in the States. More information on that will be revealed soon. However, the festive card of night two will emanate from Mexico City, Mexico, at the Arena CDMX.

It's interesting to point out that originally, WWE and AAA had called for this year's Triplemania to remain a one night event in Mexico on Saturday, September 12. But with a number of WWE stars expressing interest in working with AAA, they'll be able to create more showcase exhibitions. Speaking of this partnership, now that its surpassed its one-year anniversary since joining forces, there have been discussions to integrate more AAA stars into WWE programming to help expand its reach. As most have seen, AAA stars have made cameo appearances on WWE's weekly flagship programming sporadically, including having them participate in annual special contests such as this year's Royal Rumble and the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

For the first time in WWE history, the AAA Mega Championship was defended on "WWE Raw" this past Monday by the self-proclaimed "King of the Luchadores" and current champion, Dominik Mysterio. He emerged victorious against the Original El Grande Americano.