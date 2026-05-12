Dominik Mysterio Successfully Defends AAA Mega Championship On WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio is still AAA Mega Champion after defeating the Original El Grande Americano on "WWE Raw." The match came to be after Mysterio and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Americano, alongside the Creed Brothers, backstage as he was attempting to speak with General Manager Adam Pearce. Their bout didn't come without interference, however, ahead of the El Grande Americanos' mask-vs-mask match at AAA Noche de los Grandes at the end of the month.

The original Americano took Mysterio off his feet with a shoulder tackle, then locked in the ankle lock early on in the match. Mysterio launched his opponent with a big kick while lying on the apron, and Americano hit the ring post before falling to the floor.

Mysterio missed the 619 and Americano hit the Angle Slam followed by a moonsault, but the champion still kicked out. Americano almost had him again with a dragon suplex. Rayo and Bravo, the sidekicks to Ludwig Kaiser's El Grande Americano, came out to try and distract Americano while he was on the top rope. The other Americano got in a cheap shot on the original on the apron.

The champion hit a tornado DDT, but the original Americano kicked out. The Creed Brothers came out to even the odds against Rayo and Bravo, but the other Americano was able to distract the original again as he tried to lock in the Ankle Lock on Mysterio. The original tried to unmask the other Americano, but was in position for the 619, which Mysterio connected with. He then hit a frog splash for the victory.