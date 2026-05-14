AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 5/9/2026

This past Saturday, the one-hour TV special "AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell" aired from The SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida that featured three title matches, including the main event clash between AEW World Champion Darby Allin and PAC. However, "Collision" was unable to improve its viewership from the previous week, with the program's totals declining with the shorter runtime.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Collision" averaged 342,000 viewers and posted a 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership decreased by 20% after drawing 429,000 viewers in the first hour of last Saturday's show, while the 18-49 demo was down by 29% after recording a preemption rating of 0.07. In addition to already going head-to-head with WWE Backlash on Saturday, "Collision" also faced stiff sports competition on the night, with the NHL and NBA playoffs dominating the cable charts.

Throughout February and March, "Collision" was often posting viewership figures above the 400,000 viewer mark, but the show's ratings have started to taper off since the beginning of April, with last Saturday being the program's least-watched episode since January. In addition, "Collision's" total viewership has fallen by 13% since this time last year, with the 18-49 demo also failing to improve since last May, dropping by 25%. That said, with Double Or Nothing on the horizon, the pay-per-view could result in a ratings bump for "Collision," which will look to bounce back in its normal two-hour timeslot this upcoming weekend.