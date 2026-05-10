WWE Backlash 2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

At the 1989 Academy Awards, there was an elaborate musical number, dedicated to the "Stars of Tomorrow." I will not bore you with the full breakdown. If you want to see it, it's on YouTube and it's one of the many reasons why that year's ceremony was an embarrassment.

During the segment, Tyrone Power Jr. does a bit of dancing, and even does a swashbuckling sword fight with Christian Slater, ala Power's father's role as Zorro in the 1940 remake of "The Mark of Zorro." Power Jr. is a perfectly cromulent matinee idol, in the vein of his namesake. Strong jaw, plenty of hair, he looks the part, but just a little hollow. He doesn't quite have the charisma, and even worse, his name is supposed to conjure one of the great movie stars of the 1940s and 50s. There was no hope for Tyrone Power Jr. to be what his father was, and I think you know where I'm going with this.

The convoluted rules, the vague promise of some kind of tertiary championship, the fact that the inaugural winner will have to essentially wear John Cena's name in their introduction, it all feels like whoever the inaugural winner of the John Cena Classic will be is being set up to fail.

I hope that whoever they are proves me wrong, but there is something a little terrifying about the idea of wins and losses finally being shed in the name of fan support. It could be a riveting change to the structure of professional wrestling, or the death of any semblance of kayfabe or logic. It's deconstructionist at best, accelerationist at worst. I cannot wait to see what happens, but I feel bad for the poor bastard who has to be the first champion.