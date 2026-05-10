John Cena Announces New WWE Event, Championship With Unique Rules At Backlash 2026

John Cena returned to WWE at Backlash to announce a new show and a new title all wrapped in one as the "John Cena Classic."

Cena retired at Saturday Night's Main Event in December with a loss to GUNTHER, but on the same night Oba Femi made his first appearance on a main roster show with a match against WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Cena addressed that night and the months since during the segment on Saturday, how Femi has gone on from that night of opportunity and now sits atop "WWE Raw" as the man who retired Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

He said he wanted to keep that going and provide the same platform for the future to perform and showcase themselves opposite the current, with "WWE NXT" and main roster stars competing against one another, and said that the new "John Cena Classic" will deliver that with the input of fans themselves. He said that no matter the results in the ring, fans would be able to choose the champion.

.@JohnCena just announced the John Cena Classic! 👏 Stream WWE Backlash LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited! ▶️ https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/4z08kgZmPm — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2026

Cena did not reveal anything further or have a manifestation of the title to unveil on the night.