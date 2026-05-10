WWE Backlash 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I'll give WWE this: they were very ambitious with The Miz, Kit Wilson, Danhausen, and Mini-hausen's (Mini-hausens?) tag team match at Saturday's WWE Backlash festivities. I don't recall them running a match like that in recent memory. For the purposes of innovation, I suppose they did their job in trying something new. I also can acknowledge it from a giggler's perspective; as someone who finds a joke in everything, I can appreciate just how absolutely unhinged this is. That's where the compliments end. If you liked this match, scroll along! I don't want to ruin it for you.

This was the stupidest match I've seen in recent memory — it was very bad, very stupid, if you will. Danhausen has been incredibly popular since his WWE debut at Elimination Chamber, and while yes, he is a comedic character at his core, you would think that WWE would have made his first premium live event match more of a big deal. You would think that WWE would've given him the opportunity to team with someone notable — a return, a rebrand, or a debut would have been appropriate here. Instead we got...an unnamed Mini-hausen. Instead we got multiple unnamed Mini-hausens!

For what it was, this wasn't an unwatchable match. The unnamed Mini-hausen (the one who came out initially; not one of the many that poured out after Wilson shoved Mini-hausen prime back into the cloning machine-hausen) was pretty good all things considered, and made the most with whatever laughable role he was given on Saturday's show. The Miz is a veteran (a washed veteran, sure), so he was just okay, and Wilson had a lot of energy that kept him entertaining to watch beyond his uninspired and repetitive gimmick. Danhausen was probably the weakest in the ring, but considering what was going on around him, I think his weak in-ring presence was the least of everybody's worries. This wasn't unwatchable, but it was so deeply stupid, especially when we consider what could have been.

I acknowledge that, if we hold ourselves up to rosy dreams and hopeless romanticism, we will inevitably be disappointed — especially in the world of professional wrestling, where the card, famously, is subject to change. However, I still can't believe people green-lit whatever this was, when we could have had a chance to get Danhausen (or whoever worked with him) even more over, in a more sustainable way. The Mini-hausen gimmick might be funny, but what does this accomplish for the Danhausen character, in the long run? Will anyone remember this in a month or two?

Perhaps Danhausen was never meant for the long run. That's stupid. This match was stupid. I want those 10-15 minutes of my life back.

Written by Angeline Phu