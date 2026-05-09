Bron Breakker Defeats Seth Rollins In WWE Backlash 2026 Opener

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have built up lifetimes' worth of animosity in less than a year, and at "WWE Backlash," the student and teacher clashed to put their rivalry to rest. Saturday's opening match saw both men push each other to the limit, but after plenty of Frankensteiners, outside interference, and Spears, Breakker took the victory to go from protege to prodigy.

Breakker made the first move when he charged at Rollins, but a dodge from The Vision's former leader sent Breakker crashing to the outside. Whatever momentum Rollins built with his early trip to the outside, however, was dashed when Breakker connected with some choice suplexes back in the ring. From there, the men fought in gridlock, trading superkicks, standing moonsaults, Buckle Bombs, and clotheslines — all to no avail.

For Rollins to kick out of Breakker's Falcon Arrow was a feat. For Rollins to then land on his feet after two Frankensteiners was a miracle. Rollins landed some choice superkicks and a clean Pedigree, followed by a Stomp, and looked to score a win on Breakker before the ringside Paul Heyman leapt to the ring apron to distract the referee. As the referee became preoccupied with The Vision's "Oracle," Rollins rolled to the outside to secure a chair, only to be ambushed by Austin Theory and Logan Paul. Rollins fought Paul and Theory off valiantly, and when a typically match-ending Spear from Breakker greeted him upon his return to the ring, Rollins kicked out.

Rollins' end came when he ascended to the middle rope for a Stomp. Breakker snatched Rollins out of the air with another Spear, before running the ropes to deliver a final, body-breaking Spear. Rollins had no choice but to cede. Heyman joined Breakker in the ring to celebrate, and the student looked on as his former, now-writhing mentor as the segment ended.