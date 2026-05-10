IYO SKY & Asuka Hug It Out After SKY Earns Victory At WWE Backlash 2026

Nobody is ready for Asuka, unless you're IYO SKY. At Saturday's "WWE Backlash" event, two of WWE's finest Japanese wrestlers and former friends took to the ring to settle their months-long feud, and by the time it was all over, SKY came out of Tampa with a victory to her name, and, shockingly, a place in Asuka's good graces once more.

Asuka and SKY wasted no time. The two of them immediately took to the canvas for some mat work before SKY began to run her usual flips around Asuka. A trip to the outside, however, quickly stopped SKY's fun, as Asuka bashed her into the metal post. Asuka continued to attempt to wear down her former protege with ruthless efficiency, and while SKY managed to close the gap between her and Asuka every single time, the constant offense left her in a heap after every comeback.

Another trip to the outside nearly ended SKY, as Asuka looked to send her through the announce table. When her attempts failed, however, Asuka went for the mist — only to be stopped by SKY, armed with a notepad to block the venom from her face. Asuka, shocked, became paralyzed, and SKY capitalized by sweeping Asuka off the table and into position for a springboard moonsault.

While SKY dealt some major damage to Asuka, the former women's world champion still had gas in the tank. Asuka cinched several gruesome variations of the Asuka Lock onto SKY, but SKY, even moments from unconsciousness, managed to wriggle and worm her way to her feet. SKY cinched in her victory with a Bullet Train/Over the Moonsault for the win, but where other competitors would have bragged, SKY instead bowed deeply to her opponent and cruel enemy.

Asuka, in tears, embraced SKY as the segment ended. There was no mention of the recently-released Kairi Sane throughout the matchup, apart from a single reference to the Kabuki Warriors by Michael Cole on commentary.