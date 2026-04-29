Kairi Sane Comments On WWE Release: 'I Truly Love This Work'

Kairi Sane was recently released by WWE alongside several other stars after WrestleMania 42, and she has now taken to social media to thank the fans and her peers while also seemingly dismissing some reports about her exit.

After Sane's departure from WWE, a report claimed that she was released because she wanted to leave the United States and return to Japan. In a post on X, Sane stated that she did not walk away from WWE.

"What I can say is I know there's been a lot of speculation, but I truly love this work, my teammates, and my fans. I've never walked away, and I've given my all in everything I do. I hope you're all doing well ❤️," she said.

What I can say is I know there's been a lot of speculation,

but I truly love this work, my teammates, and my fans.

I've never walked away, and I've given my all in everything I do.

I hope you're all doing well ❤️ — Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) April 28, 2026

The Japanese star's first run with WWE ended in 2021, ultimately leading her to return to Japan, where she worked as a WWE ambassador for the final year of her contract. She eventually returned to WWE in 2023 after wrestling for NJPW following her initial WWE exit. Much like the social media movement to bring back R-Truth last year, fans of Sane have also demanded that WWE re-sign her following her release after WrestleMania 42. However, unlike with R-Truth, WWE reportedly has no plans to heed the fans' requests, with reports indicating that she is already back in her homeland.

Sane could very well return to the United States in the future with WWE's key rival, AEW, which was previously interested in signing her after she left WWE during her first stint.