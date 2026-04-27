Backstage Update On Kairi Sane's Status Following WWE Exit & Fan Outcry

Of all the WWE departures that took place on April 24, Kairi Sane was one that truly shocked fan around the world. The former WWE NXT Champion was one of two dozen performers who were either released or allowed to have their contracts expire, information that has not been disclosed by a number of those in that group, but Sane's departures caught everyone off guard. She was actively involved in a story with Asuka that had been going on for months, with fans, and even WWE broadcaster Jackie Redmond trying to start a #WeWantKairi trend on social media.

Any hope of seeing the "Pirate Princess" back in WWE immediately has been dashed thanks to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who were asked if there was any chance of Sane's release being rescinded, or if Sane could appear on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw." Johnson confirmed that neither of those things are a possibility, and despite her name trending on social media since Friday night, there has been no change regarding her status and that, as of the time of writing, Sane is no longer with the company. Johnson also confirmed that Sane has actually returned to Japan already, making the possibility of her appearing on the April 27 episode of "Raw" impossible.

Sane will have a lot of options when it comes to her next move given how she navigated the wrestling world after her last departure from WWE in 2021. She returned to Japan to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling in November 2022, before eventually being defeated by Mercedes Mone at the beginning of 2023. She also returned to her old stomping grounds of STARDOM, as well making cameo appearances for companies like GLEAT, Sendai Girls, and All Japan Pro Wrestling.