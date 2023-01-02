KAIRI Opens Up About Wrestling Mayu Iwatani For The First Time In Five Years

When KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion at NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over in November, it was a full circle moment for both wrestlers, who began their careers in World Wonder Ring Stardom years ago.

It's that history, which KAIRI recalled in an interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, that she believes helped make their match special.

"Back in the day, Mayu, Io Shirai, and myself were called the Three Daughters of STARDOM," KAIRI said. "Things were tough then, to the point that we had so few wrestlers, it was a given that you'd wrestle twice on the same card. We were absolutely at rock bottom. After I left in 2017, I think Mayu had it in her head that she wanted to stand by STARDOM. I get that, and that's where those words come from, but it only helped to fire me up. This is a fight, and the more stubborn-minded we both were the better that fight would be."

Many will recall that KAIRI spent several years in WWE, under the name Kairi Sane, while Iwatani continued as one of the top stars in Stardom. KAIRI believes their different paths have made them ideal opponents years later.

"I think what the two of us had been through over the last five years is so completely different, and that really came through in the match," KAIRI said. "We'd both leveled up so much to be where we were, on that stage. I can't speak for her, but that's how I felt."

As for whether they've interacted since KAIRI had this to say. "We exchanged words in the ring, and a couple of texts afterwards," KAIRI said. "But I think we communicated enough in the ring, really. Certainly that's where all those tears came from."