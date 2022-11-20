Inaugural IWGP Women's Champion Crowned At NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over Event

History was made in Tokyo on November 20.

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom joined forces to produce the first-ever joint show between the two promotions: NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over. There, the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion was crowned in the main event. After enduring stiff competition in an international tournament, former WWE Superstar KAIRI and former SWA Undisputed World Women's Champion Mayu Iwantani battled back and forth in the finals for the title. In the end, KAIRI landed her signature Insane Elbow from the top rope to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion.

Following her victory, KAIRI's first challenger emerged. Current Goddesses Of Stardom Champion Tam Nakano interrupted KAIRI's post-match celebration to demand a title shot against the former WWE Superstar at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, which KAIRI accepted. In addition, the new IWGP Women's Champion revealed via Twitter that she wrestled in the finals through an ankle injury she sustained four days prior. Though she was given a three-week recovery time frame, KAIRI confirmed she "was able to fight through" the pain "with [her] willpower" and "the support of many people."

The IWGP Women's Championship was first announced in August, marking historic progress for NJPW and Stardom. Now as the champion, KAIRI can defend the title in and outside of Japan, with special favor towards NJPW events in the United States. Following KAIRI's official departure from WWE, she returned to the ring earlier this year at Stardom, where she continues to be a major player in the promotion.