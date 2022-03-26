Kairi Sane, now going by the name KAIRI in her home Stardom promotion, returned to action at the World Climax Show earlier today. As seen in the clips below, Kairi brought her team to victory with her patented diving elbow drop.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion announced during a press conference back in February that she would be returning to the promotion.

KAIRI spent more than 6 years with Stardom before being signed by WWE in 2017. She won the 2017 Mae Young Classic, the WWE NXT Women’s Title, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles before returning to Japan in July 2021 to be with her husband. She continued to work in Japan as a WWE Ambassador until her contract just recently expired.

You can see full results from the show below:

* Future of STARDOM Championship

Hanan (c) def. Rina

* MIRAI beat Saya Iida

* Trios Tag Team Gauntlet

Himeka, Natsupoi, & Mai Sakurai def. Mina Shirakawa, Momo Kohgo, & Waka Tsukiyama and Saki Kashima, Fukigen Death, & Ruaka and AZM, Lady C, & Miyu Amasaki

* Risa Sera & Suzu Suzuki def. Thekla & Maika

* Goddesses of STARDOM Tag Team Championships

Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe def. Hazuki & Koguma (c) (new Goddesses of STARDOM Tag Team Champions)

* KAIRI (Formerly Kairi Sane) & Mayu Iwatani def. Tam Nakano & Unagi Sayaka

* Wonder of STARDOM Championship

Saya Kamitani (c) def. Utami Hayashishita

* World of STARDOM Championship

Syuri (c) def. Giulia

You can see highlights from KAIRI’s return to the ring below:

