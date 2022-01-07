Kairi Sane will reportedly become a free agent from WWE next month, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was originally reported back in December, via the The Observer, that Sane’s WWE contract had already expired, but word now is that the deal does not expire until February.

Sane previously wanted to work a Stardom show in Japan, but WWE denied the request. If interested, she could continue to work in Japan after her WWE contract expires, and if travel restrictions improve, she could work part-time for AEW while still living in Japan. Stardom reportedly wants to bring Sane back to the company, but there’s no word on if there have been recent talks.

WWE reportedly wanted to renew Sane’s contract and have her return to wrestle, but she did not want to live in the United States, and due to COVID-19, an arrangement where she travels back & forth was not possible.

Sane, who recently teased a possible ring return on Twitter, launched a 24-hour fitness gym earlier this winter, called PARA-FIT24, in the Shonan Enonshima Area of Japan. She has been documenting the launch of the gym on social media.

Sane returned to Japan in 2020 to be with her new husband, but continued working for WWE as an Ambassador in the country. She also did some Japanese commentary on WWE pay-per-view events. She originally signed a three-year deal with WWE in March 2017, and won the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She last wrestled in July 2020, and shortly after that announced her return to Japan. Sane left in-ring competition as a one-time NXT Women’s Champion and a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]