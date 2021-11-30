Former WWE star Kairi Sane announced she is opening a new 24-hour gym in Shonan, Japan. Shonan is the west area of Kanagawa, Japan.

Sane is now a WWE Ambassador in Japan, she spent between 2016 and 2020 as an in-ring competitor for WWE.

In a message about her new business, Sane wrote:

“Roughly ten years ago when I first debuted as a pro wrestling, my first paycheck was $450. I had another part-time job to make a living while living in a small warehouse-like apartment, dreaming of one day becoming a champion. Through living days of constant defeat and failures, I made my dream come true to become a champion in both Japan and the US.

“This was only possible because of the support I had from fans and the people around me. I’ve always wanted to show my appreciation to people in some form, and today, I am happy to announce the opening of a 24-hour fitness gym, PARA-FIT24. It is located in Shonan Ensohima Area, which is the sister city of Miami Beach City, often referred to as ‘Miami Beach of the Orient.’

“Inspired by various gyms I’ve had the privilege to go to while living in the US. I want to offer a place where people of all ages, gender, ethnicity can gather and be happy. And through my knowledge and experiences, I want to support people’s mental and physical wellness. Giving back to society is my new dream, and I am looking forward to making it come true.”

Winning the Mae Young Classic in 2017, Sane also won the NXT Women’s Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Asuka. Known as the Kabuki Warriors, they have the longest individual reign as tag champs (171 days).

Kairi Sane finished up her time in the States in July of 2020. More recently, she has done Japanese commentary for WWE PPVs.

