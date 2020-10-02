Kairi Sane has announced that she will be working with WWE in Japan.

Sane left WWE in June to move back to Japan to be with her husband, who she just married back in February after a longterm relationship. At the time of her amicable departure, it was rumored that she may continue working with WWE in a non-wrestling role in Japan, perhaps as a WWE Ambassador or a trainer to up & coming talents.

Sane did not confirm that her role will be, but she did note that she will continue to train and support WWE from there.

"Greeting from Japan!! WWE Superstar Kairi Sane here. I have moved back to Japan and will still train and support WWE from here. [flexed biceps emoji]," Sane wrote.

Sane first signed with WWE in March 2017, and debuted in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, which she won. She left WWE while working on the main roster as a RAW Superstar, and is a one-time WWE NXT Women's Champion, and a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for updates on Sane's WWE status. You can see her tweet below: