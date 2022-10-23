Inaugural IWGP Women's Championship Match Set For NJPW Historic X-Over

Two months after the initial announcement of the IWGP Women's Championship Tournament, a final match is set for November 20 at NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over. The tournament's climax will see two of Stardom's most legendary competitors vie for the right to be the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion when Mayu Iwatani battles KAIRI at the crossover event (via Twitter).

While the tournament to crown the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion only featured seven competitors, it was a grueling tournament that began at Royal Quest II on October 2. Former Mae Young Classic participant Alpha Female –- AKA Jazzy Gabert –- defeated Ava White to earn the right to face KAIRI in a semi-final match of the tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the domestic side of the tournament got underway on October 22, when the first-round matches took place. Former World of Stardom Champion Utami Hayashishita was the first to qualify for the semi-finals in Japan, defeating Donna Del Mondo member Himeka to advance. Then, Mayu Iwatani defeated her long-time rival Momo Watanabe to secure the final spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.