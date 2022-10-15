Damage CTRL To Defend WWE Women's Tag Titles On 10/21 SmackDown

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi on next week's "WWE SmackDown."

The match was made official on this week's show after Bayley, Kai & SKY of Damage CTRL defeated Rodriguez, Shotzi & "WWE NXT" prodigy Roxanne Perez in a Six-Woman Match.

This will be Damage CTRL's first title defense since they defeated the former champions, Rodriguez & Aliyah, on the September 12 "WWE Raw" episode, following their loss to the same team in the finals to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

Since winning the titles, SKY & Kai have defended at a live event against Alexa Bliss & Asuka, but next week will mark their first televised title defense.

Besides the tag title bout, WWE has announced Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville and an appearance from Logan Paul for next week's show in Toledo, Ohio. The Morgan vs. Deville match was set up on this week's show after Morgan ambushed Morgan in a backstage segment, putting her through a table with a senton splash. Morgan had similarly brutalized Lacey Evans following their match a few weeks ago, showing a different side to her character. Fans on social media believe Morgan might have turned heel with her actions. We'll likely find out more about Morgan's perceived character change next week!