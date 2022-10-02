Mae Young Classic Competitor Advances In IWGP Women's Championship Tournament

Earlier this year, New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM announced the brand new IWGP Women's Championship. On top of that, the companies announced a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. While the event is still ongoing, another competitor has progressed to the next stage. Beware, spoilers ahead.

Per Figure Four Online, Jazzy Gabert defeated Ava White at NJPW Royal Quest Royal II to move on to the second round of the IWGP Women's Championship Tournament. This isn't the first time the former Shimmer Champion has been in a tournament, as Gabert competed in the very first Mae Young Classic all the way back in 2017. However, she was knocked out in the first round by Abbey Laith, better known to fans as Kimber Lee. Gabert stayed in WWE until 2020, where she spent most of her time on the "NXT UK" brand before requesting her release.

This also isn't Gabert's first taste of action in Japan. Before going to WWE, Gabert wrestled in STARDOM, where she captured the Artist of Stardom (Trios), Goddess of Stardom (Tag Team), and the World of Stardom Championship. With this impressive record already under her belt, Gabert looks to move on to the finals of the IWGP Women's Championship Tournament at Historic X-Over, which is STARDOM and NJPW's first-ever crossover event.

In round two, Gabert is going to have to go toe-to-toe with former NXT Women's Champion, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and multiple-time Stardom Champion, KAIRI (via Post Wrestling). Her upcoming opponent also competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic and went on to win the whole tournament.