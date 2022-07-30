New Japan Pro Wrestling: a company that is no stranger to cross-promotion shows. NJPW just recently held their Forbidden Door crossover PPV with AEW in June, a show that featured The Young Bucks rejoining Bullet Club for one night only, FTR winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships for the first time, and Jon Moxley taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi to become Interim AEW World Champion. Not only has NJPW done cross-promotion shows with AEW, but they have also done shows in the past with Ring of Honor, most notable The Supershow of Honor. NJPW also did a show with AJPW and WWF back in the early 90s.

In November, NJPW will have a crossover show with sister promotion, Stardom. The event is called Historic X-Over, and it includes “mixed tag team matches, championship action, and more.” Historic X-Over will be live on November 20th later this year, with tickets going on sale on September 23rd. However, if you are a part of NJPW or Stardom’s Fan Club, you will receive early access to buy tickets on August 18th.

Despite being the first time the two companies will have a crossover event, it’s not the first time we’ve seen them on the same card. Starting at WrestleKingdom 14, NJPW started letting Stardom talent wrestle on the event. NJPW has featured Stardom talent on different shows ever since, and it was also announced not too long again that Stardom talent will be going to the US with New Japan in the future.

For people unfamiliar, Stardom is almost exactly like New Japan; however, instead of featuring only male wrestlers, their roster is composed of all female wrestlers. Some familiar names to Western fans, such as Io Shirai, Toni Storm, and Meiko Satomuro, have all wrestled in Stardom, even holding the World of Stardom Championship. As previously announced, NJPW and Stardom will be crowning the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion at the Historic X-Over event. The Championship can not only be defended in NJPW but also in Stardom, but the World of Stardom and Wonder of Stardom Championships would remain the main Championships in Stardom.

