It’s been a big week for new championships in wrestling promotions. In the United States, AEW has introduced the AEW Trios Championships, with the inaugural champions to be crowned at AEW All Out on Labor Day weekend. Now, in Japan, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Stardom Ring are getting in on the fun, announcing a historic new championship.

“Just announced in today’s Stardom 2022 Strategy Meeting: The IWGP Women’s Championship!” Stardom’s official account tweeted. “NJPW and Stardom are creating this title for defenses not only in Japan but also in the US on New Japan Pro Wrestling events, appealing to the world with the rich IWGP history!”

While the IWGP Women’s Championship is being announced now, the Stardom account went on to reveal that there will be a little bit of a wait before the first champion is crowned.

“The inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion will be crowned at the NJPWxStardom joint show on November 20th at the Ariake Arena,” the tweet read. “Please note, this belt does not usurp the Red and White Belts in any way. They are the main titles for Stardom events.”

The promotion also offered some more clarification regarding where fans will see this new IWGP Women’s Championship defended.

“The IWGP Women’s Championship is for the NJPW events,” Stardom tweeted. “It’s possible that it could be defended on big Stardom events though. Stardom’s main title remains the World of Stardom title (the Red Belt) along with the Wonder of Stardom title (the White Belt).”

For New Japan, the IWGP Women’s Championship marks the first time a belt exclusively for female talent will be featured in the promotion’s 50 years of operation. Women in NJPW have traditionally held the role of valet, though former WWE star Chyna did briefly wrestle for the promotion in 2002.

New Japan began featuring Stardom talent at Wrestle Kingdom 14, the first Wrestle Kingdom to feature a women’s match, shortly after Bushiroad, NJPW’s parent company, purchased Stardom in late 2019. The promotion has continued to feature talent from their sister promotion at various shows ever since. Earlier this month, Bushiroad announced Stardom talent would also be featured on NJPW shows in the US going forward.

As noted, NJPWxStardom will take place on November 20. As of this writing, it is unknown which talent will be competing for the IWGP Women’s Championship or what format will be used to crown the inaugural champion.

