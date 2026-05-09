Danhausen Reveals Mystery Partner, Gets Win Over Miz & Kit Wilson At WWE Backlash 2026

Danhausen and his "mystery partner," turned "partners," defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson at WWE Backlash. While many fans had suspected CM Punk or even Jelly Roll to team with the "Very Nice, Very Evil" one, it was a Minihausen who joined up with Danhausen to score the victory. In a latter part of the match, the rest of the Minihausen gang from WrestleMania 42 were introduced to help lead them to victory.

Before Danhausen's music hit, the arena went dark and the box where he attempted to make his "clone" during "WWE SmackDown" was wheeled out. Danhausen opened the box to reveal his partner. Wilson and Minihausen started off the match, and Minihausen cleared house with hurricanranas to both his opponents. He got on Danhausen's shoulders and jumped from the apron to take out both Miz and Wilson.

Miz took out Danhausen on the outside by sending him into the ring post, and Wilson took control of Minihausen in the ring. Minihausen fought out of the tree of woe, and hit a top rope moonsault to Wilson. The teams fought back and forth until Wilson went up the ramp, followed by Minihausen, and he put Minihausen back in the box and closed the door. The box lit up, and out came the rest of the Minihausens.

Back in the ring, Danhausen's partner put Wilson on his shoulders and hit an airplane spin. He tried to curse Wilson, but he held up a mirror, and Minihausen took a Skull Crushing Finale. Danhausen broke up the pin, then as the legal man, took out both his opponents. Miz tried to get a fire extinguisher on the outside, but ended up blasting himself with it. Danhausen took out Miz with a pump kick, after Minihausen flew from the top to take out Wilson, for the victory.