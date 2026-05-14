Darby Allin Stays World Champion Following AEW Dynamite Main Event

The AEW World Championship run that Darby Allin had been on since dethroning MJF saw him take on all-comers at a frantic pace, and he kept that pace up this week on "AEW Dynamite" when he faced Konosuke Takeshita. "The Alpha" already has a win over Darby in the past, but the champion got his win back as he just about managed to escape "Dynamite" with the title in hand.

The match started off quickly as Darby went for a Tope Suicida, only for Takeshita to catch him and throw him around the ringside area. The early going saw Darby being thrown all over the place, with Takeshita looking to throw him into the steps. Darby would counter with a Drop Kick off the steps and finally hit the Tope Suicida once he returned to the ring. However, when he went for the Coffin Splash, Takeshita caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb off the apron to the floor as the match went to the break.

Takeshita would continue to brutalize Darby throughout the break, but when the match came out of the break, Darby cut Takeshita down into a Guillotine. His momentum didn't last long as Takeshita would end up hitting a Wheelbarrow German Suplex, and eventually a Bridging German Suplex off the top rope for a two count. Takeshita thought he won it with a Power Drive Knee but Darby kicked out, prompting El Clon to come down and distract the referee, allowing Don Callis to give Takeshita the Dynamite Diamond ring given to him by MJF. Takeshita opted not to use the ring which looked to be his downfall as Darby hit a Code Red and a Last Supper for a near fall. Darby hit two Coffin Drops on the outside and a Scorpion Death Drop on the steel steps but again that only got a two count. Darby went for a third but Takeshita got the knees up, only for Darby to counter out of the Raging Fire into the Scorpion Death Lock, and when Takeshita got to the ropes, Darby hit two more Coffin Drops for the win and another successful title defense.

After the match, the contract signing between Darby and MJF took place as Maxwell Jacob Friedman was hesitant to put pen-to-paper. He told Darby that he's happy for him to have had a world title run, but that he's not going to hold it again after Double or Nothing, and that Darby's legacy will be a kid who has had their 15 minutes of fame. MJF said he would go down as the greatest of all time, but Darby only cares about making MJF a bald-headed b****, and after some stalling, both men signed the contract. MJF leveled Darby with the Dynamite Diamond Ring afterwards and went to give a Tombstone Piledriver off the top rope, only for Kevin Knight to run down for the save as the show went off the air.