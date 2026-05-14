Former WWE Stars Karrion Kross And Scarlett Comment On Latest Round Of Releases

Former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett have discussed the latest WWE releases and opined on the reason why TKO is taking such steps.

WWE released several stars while also reportedly asking some to renegotiate their current deals, with certain contracts allegedly being cut in half. Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley on his YouTube channel, where they explained the rationale behind the releases.

"We think that they're cycling out people so they can't ask for more money," Scarlett began. "People who are starting to get over, I think they're going to keep cycling them out, honestly, with new NXT talent, and then when those people start getting over, they're going to cycle those people out and then keep the top players."

She believes that TKO is following a strategy that they had used for UFC, where only the top stars are retained while the rest are eventually moved out.

"UFC did this with Conor McGregor with Ronda, and then like the fighters who were lower, they weren't making that much, and they kind of cycled those people out. But now they don't even have those big stars in UFC anymore. It's a huge money budget cut thing, and I think that people in NXT are not getting paid as much as some of them, and I think they're kind of restructuring everyone's pay," she added.