WWE Release 25-Year Production Veteran In Latest Round Of TKO Layoffs

The doom and gloom of WWE's recent list of releases still has the community reeling. With reports this weekend still coming in over The New Day's (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and The MFT's (Tonga Loa and JC Mateo) departures, it wasn't just main event Superstars and developmental talents that were let go recently. Even those behind the camera were laid off, too.

Spending a quarter-century with WWE, former television producer and director Gavin O'Shea announced on his LinkedIn page that he is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion. Like many, O'Shea mentioned that a long-standing piece of his identity is gone and shattered. However, despite this unfortunate and life-changing news, he's learning how to turn a bad situation into something good, as he provided an insightful message about his release.

"Here's what I'm learning in real time: Your job is something you do — not who you are. Setbacks can create space for better opportunities. Resilience isn't a buzzword — it's a skill you build through moments like this," he wrote.

While it might take some time for him to get back on the horse that bucked him , O'Shea is looking forward towards what the future will bring, as he asked anyone reading his post to reach out with future opportunities. According to his page, O'Shea graduated with his communications degree in 2001 at University of Connecticut. From there, he went on to intern for the "Today Show" on NBC for four months before joining WWE as its production manager.