Report: CM Punk Removed From WWE Raw Dates & European Tour Due To 'Schedule Change'

WWE fans in Europe are eagerly anticipating the arrival of some of the biggest stars the company has to offer for an extensive European tour to kick off the summer, and CM Punk was set to be a big part of that tour. However, Punk was recently removed from the promotional material relating to a large portion of the European tour, leaving fans to wonder when they might see the "Straight Edge Superstar" next.

Fortunately, there isn't anything serious to worry about according to Dave Meltzer, who wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the reason Punk was pulled from the majority of the tour was down to a scheduling change. Punk is still listed as a featured superstar for the June 22 episode of "WWE Raw," which takes place at The O2 in London, England and will act as the go home show before the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, but that is still subject to change considering that The O2's official website still has Punk listed as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

In the middle of WWE's European tour, the company will make a brief stop back in the United States for the June 15 episode of "Raw" which Punk is still advertised for, as well as the June 12 and 19 episodes of "WWE SmackDown" which Punk is not listed to appear at. The tour will begin on May 28 with a house show in Liverpool, England, which will quickly be followed by an episode of "SmackDown" in Barcelona, Spain on May 29, and then the Clash In Italy Premium Live Event in Turin on May 31. The tour will continue throughout the month of June (aside from the aforementioned pitstop back in the US), culminating in the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on June 27 in Saudi Arabia. WWE will be back on American shores on a full-time basis in July as the company begins the journey to WWE SummerSlam 2026 at the beginning of August.