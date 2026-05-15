TNA Announces Return Of Ultimate X Stipulation For Slammiversary 2026

For the first time in over a year, TNA Wrestling is bringing back one of its signature stipulation matches for one of its biggest shows of the calendar year, the Ultimate X match.

During the May 14 episode of "TNA Impact," it was announced that the Ultimate X match would be returning at this year's Slammiversary 2026 event in Boston, Massachusetts on June 28. The TNA X-Division Championship was also confirmed to be on the line, meaning that the winner of the two-out-of-three falls match between Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander in the show's main event would have to defend their crown in the high-wire spectacle. Alexander walked away with the victory, becoming the new champion and preventing Slater from becoming the longest-reigning TNA X-Division Champion in the process, with Slater's reign ending at 298 days, tying Austin Aries' record that was set back in 2012. No participants other than Alexander have been confirmed for the bout at the time of writing.

Slammiversary 2026 will mark the 55th time that an Ultimate X match has taken place since its introduction in 2003. The match was last used at the 2025 Rebellion pay-per-view in April of last year, with Moose successfully retaining his TNA X-Division Championship in a match that also featured Matt Cardona, El Hijo del Vikingo, KC Navarro, Sidney Akeem, and the aforementioned Leon Slater. Alexander will be hoping that he has the same fortune as Moose last year as he has never been in an Ultimate X match before, let alone defended a title in the match. However, Moose was in the same situation last year and managed to get the job done. Regardless of who enters the match, no one is near the record for most Ultimate X matches that is currently held by Chris Sabin with 15.