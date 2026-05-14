WWE's John Cena Classic Reportedly 'A Work In Progress' With Few Details Nailed Down

This past weekend at WWE Backlash, John Cena appeared to announce a new event titled "The John Cena Classic," where stars from the main roster and "WWE NXT" will compete in a tournament, and regardless of the result in the ring, the audience will decide who advances in the competition and ultimately wins a new title. Although Cena laid out the format of the tournament, there were no details about the time and place of the event, and it seems like there's been no further developments about when the new show will transpire.

On Thursday, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that "The John Cena Classic" is still a "work in progress" as a date or venue for the inaugural event has yet to be nailed down. So far, the only indication of a potential timeframe comes from one of WrestleVotes' sources, who claimed that early December could be a possible target as it would not only line up well with WWE's calendar, but would mark the one-year anniversary of Cena's retirement match. Another source also said that Netflix is heavily interested in hosting "The John Cena Classic" on its streaming platform, but otherwise most areas of the entire concept have yet to be confirmed.

When Cena retired against GUNTHER last December at Saturday Night's Main Event, he pitched to have "NXT" stars pitted against main roster talent on the undercard, which sparked further conversation of an event being dedicated to younger names challenging established wrestlers. On December's edition of SNME, Oba Femi, Sol Ruca and Je'Von Evans were the featured "NXT" talent on the show, with all three stars now becoming official members of WWE's main roster this year.