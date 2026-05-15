John Cena On Reaction To WWE Backlash Announcement: 'There's Still A Lot To Be Done'

Last weekend at WWE Backlash, John Cena officially announced a new event titled "The John Cena Classic," where talent from both the main roster and "WWE NXT" will compete in a one-night event with the audience deciding who will be presented with a brand new title. The ability for a wrestler to be crowned champion despite losing matches has led to a mixed reaction from fans, leading the 17-time World Champion to comment on the feedback from the audience in a recent interview.

"I've heard the perspective that 'wins and losses don't matter.' That's a very valid point," Cena told CBS Sports. "I love listening to feedback. We have to figure out the fan votes. There's still a lot to be done."

Cena continued to hammer home the point that the purpose of the event is to showcase the present and future of the business, explaining that WWE won't need to build any major storylines going into the event.

"To sum it up in a sentence, it could be a version of WWE's All Star Game. It's a night of exhibition. So we don't need to build any long lead stories into it. It's the present competing or paired with the future of the company — superstars from 'NXT.'"

It was reported earlier this week that the John Cena Classic is a "work in progress" and that most of the details for the event have still yet to be ironed out, including a date and location.