MLW Set To Revive TV Show After 3 Years

For many years, the slogan of MLW was that the world of MLW never stopped moving. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to the promotion in 2026, at least as far as being on TV goes. Though MLW has continued to hold tapings throughout the year, most recently in Chattanooga, Tennessee last weekend, they have yet to air any tapings on TV, streaming, or the internet in 2026, leaving many wondering just what is going on.

But an answer may be coming, even though the details on it are scarce. Fightful Select reports that MLW is set to revive their former TV show, "MLW Fusion," later this year. As noted, no other details were provided in the report, including when it would return and whether it would air on TV or elsewhere, though it was stated that details on "Fusion's" return were "imminent."

After relaunching in 2017 following a thirteen year hiatus, MLW created "Fusion" as the promotion's flagship TV show, debuting it in January 2018. "Fusion" aired on beinSports, before eventually being streamed on YouTube as well starting in the fall of 2020, after MLW took a several month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the next few years, MLW would add three more broadcasting partners to broadcast "Fusion," including Fubo Sports, which aired "Fusion" from 2020 to 2021, Pro Wrestling TV, whom MLW reached an agreement with in October 2022, and Fite+/TrillerTV+ in 2023.

At the end of 2023, however, MLW decided against continuing "Fusion" for another season, and instead holding two tapings per month that would air as major events over TrillerTV+ or as free specials on YouTube and beinSports. In late 2025, however, MLW hinted they were giving up that format in favor of bringing back "Fusion," and in fact held a "Fusion" tapings on January 29 and March 14. Another "Fusion" taping is set for June in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.