Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Chose MLW For One-Night-Only Return To Wrestling

Next month, former WCW President Eric Bischoff will mark a return to the creative realm when he takes over Major League Wrestling's One Shot event in Queens, New York. So far, Bischoff has booked two matches for the event — that being Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak and an MLW Middleweight Championship match between Trevor Lee (formerly known as Cameron Grimes in WWE) and the reigning titleholder Mistico. Recently, Bischoff spoke with Fox News Digital to explain why he chose MLW as the destination for his creative comeback.

"[MLW] are obviously attracting some great talent," Bischoff said. "Court [Bauer], as a former writer in WWE, understands the art of storytelling. I love the fact that they're the underdog, and they're kind of, of course, building this brand from the ground up. And, I love watching emerging companies — whether it's in the wrestling business or anything else. I'm just fascinated with the prospect of MLW growing and reaching the next level or whatever it may be for them."

Currently, MLW brings forth a mix of rising and established figures to its product. Veteran names include KENTA, Bobby Fish, Minoru Suzuki, Satoshi Kojima, and the aforementioned Riddle and Dijak. Elsewhere, "The Kick Demon" Janai Kai has elevated her career by defeating Delmi Exo for MLW's World Featherweight Championship last year.

According to Bischoff, his comeback isn't expected to be long-term. Depending on how his MLW One Shot experience goes, though, he may consider extending it. Overall, Bischoff just wants to have fun with MLW One Shot, so much so that he's donating his paycheck to the Tunnel to Towers foundation, rather than keeping it for himself.