Eric Bischoff Comments On Whether MLW One Shot Deal Will Lead To Long-Term Comeback

On December 5, Eric Brischoff will reprise his role as a creative lead when he takes full control of Major League Wrestling's One Shot event in Queens, New York. Following this news, many fans have wondered if it will lead Bischoff to a long-term comeback in the creative department of pro wrestling. According to Bischoff, it will likely not.

"One of the things I told [MLW CEO] Court [Bauer] is that for me to do something in wrestling now, it has to be fun," Bischoff told FOX News Digital. "If it's not fun for me, if it's just a job, or if it's just a payday, I'm really not that interested. ... When it comes to putting my toe back in the water in wrestling, my first priority is that it has to be fun. If it's not fun, I'm not interested. So it all depends. I honestly, to be very transparent about it, I can't see it. I like my life just the way it is. I live in a beautiful part of the country out in the middle of nowhere where I can look out my back window and see Yellowstone National Park."

Should his stint in the MLW driver's seat prove to be enjoyable for everyone — himself, the fans, and the MLW team — then Bischoff may consider returning to the creative wheel for an extended period of time. For right now, though, he says it's "highly unlikely."

So far, the former WCW President has booked two matches for MLW One Shot, one of them being Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak. Elsewhere, Mistico will defend the MLW Middleweight Championship against Trevor Lee, formerly known as WWE's Cameron Grimes.