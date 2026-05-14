Crowd Reactions To Fatal Influence Reportedly Shifting WWE Creative Plans

Following WrestleMania 42, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence made their debut on "WWE SmackDown," and within weeks, they were pitted against some of the top female talent on the brand such as Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Fatal Influence quickly impressed in the spotlight, with their heel characters carrying over the same level of heat they generated in the developmental brand, and it seems like they're going to be rewarded for their work in the near future.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, creative plans for Fatal Influence have started to change due to the quality of their performances and the crowd reaction they're getting on a weekly basis. Many on the creative team have reportedly indicated that storylines in the women's division have been rearranged in order to feature Jayne more prominently, especially after her singles matches against Ripley and Flair were well received backstage.

Although Jayne lost her first match on "SmackDown" to Ripley, she redeemed herself the following week when she defeated Flair. Additionally, last Friday, Fatal Influence picked up the victory against Ripley, Flair and Bliss in tag team action. Going forward, it remains to be seen if Jayne will be the next to challenge Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship, and if the company is looking to accelerate the former "NXT" star's push, she could be positioned to fight "Mami" as early as Saturday Night's Main Event or Clash in Italy later this month.