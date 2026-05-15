Two Title Matches Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor 2026

This past weekend at "AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell," Mark Davis became the new AEW National Champion when he defeated Jack Perry in singles action, and his first title defense was just officially announced for one of Ring Of Honor's biggest events of the year.

Tonight, ROH Supercard Of Honor comes to the Wicomico Youth And Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland, where Davis will look to retain his title against 22-year-old Mexican star Xelhua.

"TOMORROW. Salisbury, MD | Wicomico Civic Center #ROHSupercard of Honor http://WatchROH.com @AEW National Title Mark Davis vs. Xelhua. The #AEW National Title will be defended in ROH once again as champion @DUNKZILLADavis faces the returning @xelhualuchador for the gold!"

TOMORROW

Salisbury, MD | Wicomico Civic Center#ROHSupercard of Honorhttps://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN@AEW National Title

Mark Davis vs. Xelhua The #AEW National Title will be defended in ROH once again as champion @DUNKZILLADavis faces the returning @xelhualuchador for the gold! pic.twitter.com/zco1EEa2TF — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 15, 2026

In addition to Davis vs. Xelhua being added to the card, it was announced that Ace Austin would also be in action at Supercard Of Honor following his match with Will Ospreay on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. In a backstage segment after "Dynamite" concluded, Austin revealed that he will challenge Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Title tonight.

"Did you know that I am undefeated in Ring Of Honor? If you watch "Dynamite," you might not know that, cause yes it's true that I've lost more than I've won on "Dynamite," Austin admitted. "Winning is great, but I've learned more from these losses than any amount of wins could've ever taught me ... Lee, we've known each other for over 10 years, but that doesn't matter, our paths have been so different and you have quite the tight grip on the Pure Championship, but that doesn't last forever."

Undefeated in #ROH and fresh off an absolute war with Will Ospreay on #AEWDynamite, @The_Ace_Austin steps up and wants the ROH Pure Title! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/4ZxbXpVklP — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 15, 2026

Austin and Moriarty previously fought twice on the independent wrestling scene, with the record between both competitors being tied at one a piece heading into tonight's matchup. Elsewhere on the card, Deonna Purrazzo will defend the ROH Women's Pure Title against Diamante, Nigel McGuinness will battle Josh Woods in a Pure Rules Match, and Bandido will go one-on-one with Blake Christian in the main event for the ROH World Title.