Mark Davis Defeats Jack Perry, Wins AEW National Championship On Collision

AEW took its fans on a golfing trip for the May 9 episode of "AEW Collision" with the "Fairway To Hell" special from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, Florida, and someone who bagged themselves a hole in one was Mark Davis as he became the new AEW National Champion.

"Jungle" Jack Perry used his high-flying offense to keep the distance against Davis in the early-going, but Davis was able to use his strength to work his way back in the match. Perry was able to hit a Hurricanrana off the apron to the floor, and off the top rope back into the ring, but no matter what Perry threw at the challenger, Davis was able to get up and it only took a couple of powerful strikes to swing the momentum back in his favor. That all changed towards the end of the match when Perry looked to have had the match won, but outside interference proved to be the difference.

Just as Perry looked to have the match won, Don Callis ran from commentary to distract the referee, but as Perry protested that Callis should be ejected from ringside, Ricochet ran from the crowd and hit Perry in the back with a golf club. Callis backed off, Davis hit the Close Your Eyes and Count To Three, and that was what it took to keep Perry down. Despite some underhanded tactics, "Dunkzilla" has his first piece of singles gold in All Elite Wrestling.

After the match, Perry cut a promo backstage furious at how things went down, but revealed that he had a very productive conversation with someone who needed some help dealing with Ricochet. That someone was Chris Jericho, with Perry declaring that himself, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks would be joining Jericho and The Hurt Syndicate in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24. Ricochet and The Gates of Agony will now be joined by members of The Don Callis Family to even the odds in what looks set to be one of the most chaotic matches in AEW history.