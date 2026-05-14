Major TNA Name Reportedly Turned Down Dark Side Of The Ring Interview Opportunities

Pro wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett will be at the center of a three-part special on TNA Wrestling via Season 7 of VICE TV's "Dark Side of the Ring." However, one prominent name associated with TNA has reportedly refused to be a part of it.

Per PWInsider Elite, while names that will be featured across the three-episode TNA-focused arc include Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and Matt and Jeff Hardy, former TNA investor turned President Dixie Carter will not be featured. The report states that Carter "turned down multiple overtures to appear and be interviewed."

While her tenure running TNA is often criticized by fans, Carter was an integral part of the promotion, having saved it from likely financial ruin via its purchase by Carter's family business, Panda Energy. However, Carter was frequently perceived as being inexperienced and incompetent by fans, who remember infamous storylines like the "Claire Lynch" angle – portraying fan favorite AJ Styles as a deadbeat dad – as well as the creative overreach of former WWE names like Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, which alienated the TNA fanbase.

In a world of on-screen authority figures like the McMahons, Carter's own run as a heel authority figure was also blasted by fans. Off-camera, under Carter's leadership, TNA also lost its television deal with Spike TV and ultimately became owned by Anthem Sports after Panda Energy divested ownership. Today, Carter largely lives outside of the pro wrestling bubble, with her most recent appearance having been on the AMC debut of "TNA Impact" where she was booed by the audience.