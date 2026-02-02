Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Felt Bad For Dixie Carter During TNA's AMC Debut

Former TNA President Dixie Carter was at the helm of the promotion during some of its most criticized years, with many opining that she simply didn't have the experience to run a wrestling promotion. Because of this, Carter was booed by the audience during her appearance at TNA's AMC debut, which Eric Bischoff disagrees with.

"I felt bad for Dixie Carter," he noted during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast. "From where I was sitting, I can't see that well, but I can hear pretty well – it sounded like a lot of boos; I don't think she expected that. I felt so bad for her because she doesn't deserve that. She doesn't deserve it."

Later on in the podcast, Bischoff circled back to Carter, once again expressing that he felt bad for her.

"Dixie is a wonderful human being," he opined. "First of all, her funding partner was her parents, and they didn't really want to do it in the first place. And she had brothers who had stronger opinions about how smart it was to invest 35 million Dollars into TNA, whatever the number was."

Bischoff further pointed out that Carter had to face opposition from her family and many in the business as well as her own ignorance, noting that despite everything she faced, she still felt passionate about TNA.

"She got run over, and she was in the middle of the intersection getting run over by one side and then the other," Bischoff expressed. "I think Dixie just deserved a little bit more respect from that crowd on that night."

