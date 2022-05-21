AEW star Anthony Bowens is recovering following a procedure on his knee.

On Friday, The Acclaimed member revealed via social media that he underwent a procedure to fix his knee, blaming it on an attack that took place on Monday’s AEW Dark Elevation.

Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back.

As seen below, Bowens shared a post-procedure photo along with his note.

On Friday night’s Rampage, footage was shown of the attack on Bowens. It wasn’t specified who attacked Bowens, but Caster and The Gunn Club were visibly upset about the incident. Billy Gunn mentioned how The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed would “celebrate with a scissors party” when Bowens returns.

Over the past few weeks, The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed have formed a faction in backstage segments. On Monday’s Elevation, they defeated Bryce Donovan, GKM, Lucas Chase & Zack Clayton in a 8-Person Tag Match.

We noted earlier how Anthony Bowens made a cryptic tweet shortly before Wednesday’s live episode of Dynamite. Bowens mentioned how he was hoping to be in Houston for the show, but his opportunity “was taken away from me.” It appears Bowens was referring to his injury.

Earlier this year, Bowens was on the shelf with a knee injury. It’s unknown if his current procedure is related to his previous injury. As of this writing, there is no timetable for his return.

