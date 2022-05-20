Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Rampage viewing party. The matches on today’s episode were recorded Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are being promoted for today’s show:

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno & 10

Shawn Spears vs. “A Giant”

REMINDER! There is an EARLY start time for today’s show: 7 PM ET. Our live coverage will begin at the same time.

